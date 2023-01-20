FTC calls on federal court to hold 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli in contempt

On January 20, the Federal Trade Commission called for a federal court to hold "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, seen here in New York in 2017, in contempt after Shkreli allegedly flouted a recent FTC investigation into his business dealings and failed to make a $64.6 million payment.

 Seth Wenig/AP/FILE

The Federal Trade Commission on Friday called for a federal court to hold "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli in contempt after Shkreli allegedly flouted a recent FTC investigation into his business dealings and failed to make a $64.6 million payment he owed for his prior wrongdoings.

The FTC's contempt motion follows what the agency described as its an unsuccessful attempt to verify whether Shkreli has violated a court order barring him from ever working in the pharmaceutical industry again.

