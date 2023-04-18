Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT could lead to a "turbocharging" of consumer harms including fraud and scams, and the US government has substantial authority to crack down on AI-driven consumer harms under existing law, members of the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.

Addressing House lawmakers, FTC chair Lina Khan said the "turbocharging of fraud and scams that could be enabled by these tools are a serious concern."

