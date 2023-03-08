The Federal Trade Commission has acknowledged a wide-ranging investigation into Twitter's privacy practices after a House subcommittee on Tuesday disclosed a dozen letters from the agency to the company seeking information about its operations under new CEO Elon Musk.

The acknowledgment marks a rare public confirmation of a probe linked to alleged violations of an FTC settlement, which Twitter first signed in 2011, and which was designed to force the company to improve its protection of user data. It also highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding both Twitter and its regulator as officials try to determine whether violations of the settlement may have occurred under Twitter's new management — which could broaden the company's already vast legal exposure.

