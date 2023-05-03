FTC says Meta should be barred from monetizing data from younger users

The Federal Trade Commission on May 3 accused Facebook-parent Meta of violating its landmark $5 billion privacy settlement and called for toughening up restrictions on the company.

 Adobe Stock

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused Facebook-parent Meta of violating its landmark $5 billion privacy settlement and called for toughening up restrictions on the company, after alleging Meta has improperly shared user data with third parties and failed to protect children as it has promised.

The proposal to update the binding 2020 settlement with Meta marks a new front in the FTC's long-running battle with the social media company, which has included multiple lawsuits aimed at breaking up the tech giant or preventing it from growing larger.

