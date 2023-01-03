FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in court to face charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, here in New York, on December 22, 2022, will appear in court on Tuesday.

 Stephen Yang/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has arrived at a Manhattan federal court where he is set to appear to face charges that include cheating investors out of billions of dollars.

Authorities have accused Bankman-Fried of stealing customer funds from FTX to cover loans taken out by Alameda Research, FTX's affiliated crypto hedge fund. They also say he used those funds to make investments in other companies and donate to campaigns of politicians from both parties to influence public policy.

