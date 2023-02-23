FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried indicted on new criminal charges, including campaign finance violations

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, here in New York City on February 9, is indicted on new criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors announced four new criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto trading platform FTX, expanding his potential liability in what authorities allege is a billion-dollar fraud.

The new charges, unsealed in a superseding indictment on Thursday, add to the already serious charges facing the so-called Crypto King.

