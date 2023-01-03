Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, setting up a high-stakes legal battle that pits him against two of his closest former business partners.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur, who is out on a $250 million bail package, was arraigned in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, flanked by attorneys and with his mother, Barbara Fried, sitting behind him. Attorney Mark Cohen entered the plea of not guilty to all counts.

