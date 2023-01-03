Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, is set to appear in person in a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to face charges that include cheating investors out of billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried, known as SBF, is charged with eight criminal counts ranging from wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, to conspiracy by misusing customer funds. He is expected to plead not guilty and could face up to 115 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Tags