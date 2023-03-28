FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tried to bribe Chinese officials, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors are accusing Sam Bankman-Fried, here on February 16, of bribery in addition to multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Federal prosecutors tacked on a 13th criminal charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the FTX co-founder of bribing "one or more" Chinese government officials with $40 million.

The new indictment was unsealed by the Southern District Court of New York on Tuesday.

