FTX to politicians: Give us back our donations or we'll sue you

The new management of FTX is pressuring hundreds of politicians and political organizations to return millions of dollars donated by the crypto platform or its founders before it went bankrupt last year.

The company, which collapsed in November and is now at the center of a massive federal fraud investigation, said it was sending "confidential messages" to political figures, political action funds and other recipients as it seeks to claw back assets to repay its estimated 1 million creditors. In a statement on Sunday, FTX said the donations need to be returned by the end of the month. If they aren't, FTX said it reserves the right to sue recipients.

