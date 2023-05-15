Gas is almost $1 cheaper than a year ago

Gas prices have fallen since last Memorial Day.

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Filling up at the pump might not be cheap. But gas prices are miles away from last summer's nightmare.

At this point last year, gas prices were racing toward $5 a gallon, angering Americans, alarming central bankers and threatening the entire economy.

