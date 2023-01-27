Normally, prices at the gas pump drift lower during the dead of winter as lousy weather keeps Americans off the roads. But something unusual is happening this year: Gas prices are rocketing higher.

The national average for regular gas jumped to $3.50 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Although that's a far cry from the record of $5.02 a gallon last June, gas prices have increased by 12 cents in the past week and 40 cents in the past month.

Recommended for you

Tags