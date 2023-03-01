Amazon, Uber and Lyft recently ended extra fuel surcharges as gas prices dropped late last year. But there's a catch.

Beginning last March, Uber riders were paying an extra $0.45 or $0.55 in fees per trip and an additional $0.35 or $0.45 for Uber Eats food delivery, depending on the location. Lyft riders were paying a $0.55 surcharge per ride.

Recommended for you

CNN's Chris Isidore and Matt Egan contributed to this article.

Tags

More News