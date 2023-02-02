Shares in Gautam Adani's businesses plunged further on Thursday after an attempt by the Indian billionaire to reassure panicking investors failed to halt a stock market meltdown that has wiped $100 billion off the value of his conglomerate.

"For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary," the 60-year-old businessman said in a recorded video address posted after he abruptly abandoned a $2.5 billion deal to sell new shares in his flagship company, Adani Enterprises, just 24 hours after it was sealed.

