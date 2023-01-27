The value of Gautam Adani's business empire has crashed by more than $50 billion this week since Hindenburg Research, a US firm that makes money from short selling, published a blistering report accusing it of fraud.

India's Adani Group has denounced Hindenburg's allegations as "baseless" and "malicious," and it is considering legal action. But the sharp sell-off in shares, which began Wednesday, accelerated Friday after US hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman said he found the short seller's report credible.

