Gayle King and Charles Barkley to host new prime-time show on CNN, company announces

CNN will be the home to a new weekly prime-time show featuring Gayle King and Charles Barkley, the news network announced.

CNN will be the home to a new weekly prime-time show featuring Gayle King and Charles Barkley, the news network announced on Saturday.

King and Barkley sat down together on TNT's NBA Tip-Off Saturday to discuss the details of the live show, titled King Charles, which is set to air on Wednesdays.

