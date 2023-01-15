First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest "vintage" obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials.

Today, these smaller, lightweight devices -- some available for as little as $20 at big box retailers like Walmart and Amazon -- are showing up in TikTok videos of young people unboxing them, bedazzling their cases just as earlier generations did, and filming tutorials on achieving a carefree, blurry aesthetic through the low quality camera.

Recommended for you

Tags