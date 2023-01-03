Many CEOs, investors and consumers are worried about a recession in 2023. But Moody's Analytics says the more likely scenario is a "slowcession," where growth grinds to a near halt but a full economic downturn is narrowly avoided.

"Under almost any scenario, the economy is set to have a difficult 2023," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi wrote in a report on Tuesday. "But inflation is quickly moderating, and the economy's fundamentals are sound. With a bit of luck and some reasonably deft policymaking by the Fed, the economy should avoid an outright downturn."

