Global economic outlook slightly 'less gloomy,' Europe ekes out growth

An employee works at an automobile manufacturing enterprise on January 29 in Hefei, Anhui Province of China. Chinese factories resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday.

 Ge Qingzhao/VCG/Getty Images

The global economy will weaken this year as rising interest rates and Russia's war in Ukraine continue to weigh on activity. But economists are more optimistic than they were just a few months ago.

The International Monetary Fund said Monday that it now expects global growth will slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023. That's up from a forecast of 2.7% in October.

Recommended for you

Tags