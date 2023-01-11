Business executives, politicians and academics are bracing for a gloomy world battered by intersecting crises, as rising volatility and depleted resilience boost the odds of painful simultaneous shocks.

In its annual survey of risks published Wednesday, the World Economic Forum found that more than 80% of respondents expected either "persistent crises" or "multiple shocks" over the next two years, at best leading to "divergent trajectories" for countries and at worst triggering "catastrophic outcomes."

