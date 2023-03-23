European and Asian markets were mixed during Thursday trade as investors digested the decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points in a bid to bring down inflation.

European markets opened lower, with the region's benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index falling 0.7% in early trading. Germany's DAX dropped 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 slid back 0.9%.

