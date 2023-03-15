Global markets mixed as Credit Suisse accepts $54 billion lifeline

On March 16, banking stocks in Japan fell as troubles at Credit Suisse sparked fears that banking turmoil is spreading around the world.

European markets breathed a small sigh of relief Thursday as beleaguered lender Credit Suisse accepted a loan from Switzerland's central bank, but investors in Asia were still concerned by turmoil that's hit the global banking sector in recent days.

Europe's benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, ticked up 1% in morning trade. The broader Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.37%, while London's bank-heavy FTSE 100 was up 1%.

