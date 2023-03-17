Global markets rebound after US lenders rescue First Republic Bank

Markets in Europe and Asia rebounded on March 17 after First Republic Bank was rescued by a group of major US lenders, easing worries about the current banking turmoil.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File

"Some optimism has returned to markets over the last 24 hours, with bank stocks stabilizing on both sides of the Atlantic," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note Friday.

