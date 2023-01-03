Global markets struggle to put last year's misery behind them

European and Asian stocks pushed higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe.

But after a positive start, Wall Street succumbed to fear again. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% in early trading Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.8%. By midday, however, both indexes were trading weaker, down 0.3% and 1.2% respectively.

