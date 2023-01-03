Global stocks are striding higher on the first major trading day of 2023 as investors try to look beyond a gloomy outlook for the world economy, China's worst Covid outbreak and stubbornly high inflation in Europe.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose nearly 1.8% by 5.30 a.m. ET Tuesday, extending strong gains posted Monday when Chinese and US markets were closed. Germany's DAX rose by nearly 1.5%, while France's CAC gained 1.4%. US futures were up by more than 1%.

