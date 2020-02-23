Stocks are falling around the world as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally.
South Korea's Kospi fell 2.9% in early trading Monday as cases in the country surged past 600. About half of that total are associated with a branch of a religious group in the southern part of South Korea.
Dow futures, meanwhile, were down more than 300 points, or 1.1%. S&P 500 futures were down 1.2%, and Nasdaq futures were down 1.6%. The Dow closed 228 points lower on Friday, and all three indexes recorded a weekly loss.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3%, while China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.5%. Japan markets were closed Monday for a holiday.
Oil futures tumbled, too. US futures fell 2.7% to trade at $51.92 per barrel. Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, lost 3% and was last trading at $56.75 per barrel.
Coronavirus-related deaths have risen to 2,465 worldwide, with 20 outside of mainland China. There are more than 79,930 confirmed cases globally.
In Europe, Italian authorities have announced sweeping closures in the country's north as they scramble to contain the continent's biggest outbreak. Italy's confirmed cases surged from three on Friday morning to more than 130 by Sunday morning. Italy's spike marks the biggest outbreak outside of Asia.
-- CNN's Livia Borghese and Tara John contributed to this report.
