Global stocks rise as investor worries about banking turmoil ease

European and Asian stocks rose Tuesday as investor worries about the global banking turmoil ease. Pictured is the Hang Seng Index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China, Tuesday, March 21.

 Tyrone Siu/Reuters

European and Asian stocks rose Tuesday as concerns about the global banking sector eased in response to a whirlwind of intervention by policymakers and industry players.

Europe's Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.5% in early trade, while the region's Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, jumped 3.6%.

