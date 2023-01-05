GM and Andretti are taking a shot at Formula 1

Drivers are pictured here during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia in March of 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

 Lars Baron/Getty Images

General Motors, with its Cadillac luxury brand, has joined racing team managers Andretti Global in a bid to race in the prestigious Formula One Championship series.

Together, they plan to submit a formal "Expression of Interest" to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, or FIA, the sport's governing body. If approved, GM and Andretti would field the Andretti Cadillac racing team in Formula One, widely considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports around the world.

