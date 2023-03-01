General Motors is cutting an unspecified number of white-collar jobs globally, part of its announced efforts to slash costs to remain competitive in the shift to electric vehicles.

"We are looking at all the ways of addressing efficiency and performance," said Arden Hoffman, the company's chief people officer, in a message to staff Tuesday. "This week we are taking action with a relatively small number of global executives and classified employees following our most recent performance calibration. They will be departing the company starting from today."

