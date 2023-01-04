GM recaptured US sales title from Toyota in 2022

General Motors was the top car seller in America in 2022. Pictured is a Chevrolet dealership on July 25, 2018 in Colma, California.

One year after losing the title it held for nearly a century as the top car seller in America, General Motors is back on top.

GM reported Wednesday US sales of 2.3 million vehicles. Strong fourth quarter sales, up 41% from a year ago, allowed it to end the year with sales up nearly 3% from the 2.2 million US vehicles it sold in 2021, when it suffered a 13% decline.

