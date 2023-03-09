General Motors said in January it would save $2 billion without planning any layoffs. But on Thursday it said it was looking for workers to leave voluntarily.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said it was looking to save costs through attrition and a voluntary separation program in which eligible employees would get a lump sum payment and other severance based on how long they worked at the company. The buyouts would cost the company $1.5 billion before taxes this year.

