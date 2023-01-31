GM shares surge after record earnings and new stake in lithium company

General Motors reported a much stronger than expected fourth-quarter profit, lifting full-year results to record levels for the second straight year, and pictured, the General Motors Co. headquarters is seen in Detroit, Michigan, on January 11, 2019.

 Rebecca Cook/Reuters

General Motors reported a much stronger than expected fourth-quarter profit, lifting full-year results to record levels for the second straight year.

The largest US automaker also said Tuesday it is buying a $650 million equity stake in Lithium Americas, which will give it access to the raw material needed to build batteries to power 1 million electric vehicles a year in the first phase of production.

