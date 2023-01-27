'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes depart ABC after reported romantic relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of GMA 3, are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the network after photos surfaced last year of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC's flagship morning show "Good Morning America," are leaving ABC News, network president Kim Godwin announced to staff in a memo Friday evening.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you," Godwin wrote in the memo obtained by CNN. "I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

