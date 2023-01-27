T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC's flagship morning show "Good Morning America," are in the final stages of negotiating an exit from the network after photos surfaced last year of the pair engaged in an apparent romantic relationship, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

A spokesperson for ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the network has been negotiating with the "GMA3" anchors this week about an exit and the talks have advanced to final stages, the person familiar with the matter said. A finalized deal could come as soon as Friday afternoon.

