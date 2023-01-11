Gold is surging as investors bet on slower Fed rate hikes

 Athitat Shinagowin /EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Gold is shining once again, as investors bet that cooling inflation in the United States will slow the pace of Fed rate hikes and make the precious metal more attractive.

Gold futures were at an eight-month high, climbing 14% since late November to hit $1,882 per ounce on Wednesday.

