Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both hit hard by deal drought

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both reported substantial drops in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Let's not make a deal? Investment banking powerhouses Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both reported substantial drops in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, largely due to the dearth of merger activity and initial public offerings in the final three months of the year.

Earnings for Goldman Sachs missed by their widest margin since the third quarter of 2011. Revenue tumbled 16% for Goldman Sachs in the fourth quarter, and profits plunged 66%. Morgan Stanley's revenue fell 12% from a year ago while earnings were down nearly 40%.

