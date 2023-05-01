From the Great Wall to Shanghai's waterfront Bund, China's most famous destinations are being mobbed during the Labor Day holiday by throngs of domestic tourists who are traveling again in huge numbers after the country ended three years of strict pandemic controls.

More than 240 million holidaymakers are expected to travel within or outside mainland China during the five-day break that began on Saturday, state media CCTV reported Monday, an increase of more than 20% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags