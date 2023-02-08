Google on Wednesday detailed plans to use artificial intelligence technology to radically change how people search for information online, one day after rival Microsoft announced a revamped version of Bing powered by AI.

At an event in its Paris office, Prabhakar Raghavan, an SVP at Google, said the company will bring "the magic of generative AI" directly into its core search product and use artificial intelligence to pave the way for the "next frontier of our information products."

