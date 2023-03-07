Barbie isn't one to be pigeonholed into a profession just because she's a woman. She's had an impressive 200 careers on her resume — doctor, astronaut, computer engineer, CEO and even presidential candidate.

For International Women's Day on March 8, Mattel (which owns the Barbie brand) is hoping to inspire young girls to embrace the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) by honoring a select group of STEM pioneers with their own Barbie doll.

