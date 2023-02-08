Google's AI chatbot Bard had an inaccurate response in public demo

 Cesc Maymo/Getty Images

Google's much-hyped new AI chatbot tool Bard, which has yet to be released to the public, is already being called out for an inaccurate response it produced in a demo this week.

In the demo, which was posted by Google on Twitter, a user asks Bard: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9 year old about?" Bard responds with a series of bullet points, including one that reads: "JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system."

