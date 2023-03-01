Grand test for Indian diplomacy as American, Chinese and Russian ministers meet in Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at last year's G20 Leaders Summit in Indonesia. Foreign ministers from the world's biggest economies have convened in New Delhi, setting the stage for a grand test in Indian diplomacy.

 Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Foreign ministers from the world's biggest economies have convened in New Delhi, setting the stage for a grand test in Indian diplomacy as it attempts to navigate tensions over Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

In the second high-level ministerial meeting under India's Group of 20 (G20) presidency this year, the country's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will meet his American, Chinese and Russian counterparts Thursday, hoping to find enough common ground to deliver a joint statement at the end of the summit.

