Graphic images of Texas mall shooting spread on Twitter, rekindling debate on how much to share

Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 in Allen, Texas. Within hours of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Texas outlet mall, some Twitter users shared gruesome pictures from the crime scene.

 Stewart F. House/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Within hours of the mass shooting on Saturday at a Texas outlet mall, some Twitter users shared gruesome pictures of bloodied bodies, purportedly from the crime scene. At least one image appeared to be of a child.

These images were harder to avoid on the platform, according to some users, in part because they were shared from accounts that had paid to be verified -- an option introduced under owner Elon Musk that can elevate the visibility of a user's tweets.

