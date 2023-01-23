Greatest trade ever? Citadel's $16 billion haul smashes hedge fund records

Citadel, founded and run by Ken Griffin, here in 2014, is now the most successful hedge fund ever after it made $16 billion last year.

Citadel is now the most successful hedge fund ever after it made $16 billion last year — the biggest annual windfall on record.

The Miami-based fund, founded and run by Ken Griffin, topped the 2022 ranking of the world's best-performing hedge funds based on estimates from LCH Investments NV. Its huge gains came as many other investors suffered from steep drops in equity and bond markets.

