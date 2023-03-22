Grindr partners with free HIV test program

Grindr, the popular LGBTQ+ dating app, is distributing free at-home HIV tests as part of a new public health initiative.

 Koshiro/Adobe Stock

Now, within the app's main menu, US-based users will see a new "Free HIV Home Test" button. People who order will receive an OraQuick kit: an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. The test shows results within 20 minutes.

