Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr, the popular LGBTQ+ dating app, is distributing free at-home HIV tests as part of a new public health initiative.

 Koshiro/Adobe Stock

The app explained in a blog post that access to HIV testing is "one of the biggest limitations in the fight against the persistent HIV epidemic." HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans community more than many other groups.

