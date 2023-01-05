Hackers post email addresses linked to 200 million Twitter accounts, security researchers say

Email addresses linked to more than 200 million Twitter profiles are currently circulating on underground hacker forums, security experts say. Twitter headquarters in San Francisco is pictured here on November 29, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Email addresses linked to more than 200 million Twitter profiles are currently circulating on underground hacker forums, security experts say. The apparent data leak could expose the real-life identities of anonymous Twitter users and make it easier for criminals to hijack Twitter accounts, the experts warned, or even victims' accounts on other websites.

The trove of leaked records also includes Twitter users' names, account handles, follower numbers and the dates the accounts were created, according to forum listings reviewed by security researchers and shared with CNN.

