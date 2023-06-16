(CNN) — Archewell Audio, the company of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has announced the end of a multi-year partnership with Spotify in a joint statement released to CNN Friday.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement said.

