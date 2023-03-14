Hogwarts is coming to Tokyo, as Warner Bros. pushes to expand one of the most successful franchises in literary and cinematic history.

The company showed a preview of a new "Harry Potter" studio tour in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, its first outside the United Kingdom. The experience, which launches this summer, allows fans to wander the sets of Diagon Alley and Platform 9 3/4, and see original props and costumes from the films up close.

