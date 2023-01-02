A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 7:08 pm
Workers who stick with the same employers are enjoying the biggest raises in nearly a quarter century.
In November, the median wage growth over the past year for job stayers was 5.5%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which began keeping records in 1997.
(Job switchers have had it even better, with a median wage growth of 7.7%.)
CNN wants to hear from workers who recently received hefty pay hikes to entice them to stay at the same company and from employers who are doling out generous raises to retain their staffs.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker gathered data on all movies turning 50 in 2023 and ranked the top 50 according to IMDb user ratings, with ties broken by votes. Click for more.Best films turning 50 in 2023
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.