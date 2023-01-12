HBO Max, which debuted in May 2020, is getting its first-ever price hike.

Effective immediately, the ad-free HBO Max plan will be $15.99 per month — an increase of $1. That's 50 cents more than Netflix's standard plan, which costs $15.49 per month. HBO Max with ads, which launched in June 2022, remains the same at $9.99 per month.

